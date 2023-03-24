Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Block Stock Got Rocked Again on Friday

By Eric Volkman – Mar 24, 2023 at 9:29PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A short-seller's report and the latest piece of bad news for the banking sector help sink the company's shares again.

What happened

Shares of Block (SQ -1.94%) stumbled to the finish line this week, slipping by nearly 2% on Friday in contrast to the 0.6% gain of the S&P 500 index. Continued fallout from a scathing short-seller's report and general concerns about the health of the finance sector kept investors wary of the stock.

So what

At least Block's Friday was better than its awful Thursday, the day the report was published; that morning, the fintech's share price took a massive 20% blow before recovering somewhat. 

Short-seller reports are, by their nature, highly critical, but this one really put the screws to Block's business. Much of Hindenburg Research's allegations had to do with the company's highly popular Cash App, which Hindenburg claims is a conduit for illegal activity -- implying that Block is either negligent or outright abetting fraud.

Sensibly enough, Block publicly responded in a press release to Hindenburg's various accusations later on Thursday. Characterizing the findings as "inaccurate and misleading," Block said that they are crafted to push its share price down in order for the short seller to profit. 

The fintech added, "We are a highly regulated public company with regular disclosures and are confident in our products, reporting, compliance programs, and controls."

"We will not be distracted by typical short seller tactics," it continued.

Now what

While a damning short-seller report never comes at a good time for a target company, the timing of this one is particularly inopportune. It comes on the heels of the latest scary event in the banking sector, the big sell-off in Deutsche Bank stock following the German lender's sharp rise in the cost of credit default swaps.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Block Stock Quote
Block
SQ
$60.68 (-1.94%) $-1.20
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Quote
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
DB
$9.35 (-3.11%) $0.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Dissapointment
Why Block Shares Sank 20% This Week
 sq-terminal-card-dip-insitu
Block Plunges on a Short-Seller Report: Time to Sell?
 contactless mobile payment
Does This Magnificent Competitive Advantage Make Block Stock a Buy?
 falling chart on screen
Everyone's Down on Block. Here's Why I Love It
 Square Register at Store
1 Growth Stock Down 74% to Buy Right Now

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks
GettyImages-482044926
A Bull Market Is Coming: These 2 Stock-Split Stocks Could Soar
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
2 Stocks That Could Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services