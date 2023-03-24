Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why ExxonMobil Stock Was a Drag on the Market Today

By Eric Volkman – Mar 24, 2023 at 9:34PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

No oil and gas sector investor likes when a big fill project stalls.

What happened

Friday wasn't the ideal day to be in the oil business. The all-important price of crude tumbled, on the back of general economic worries and a U.S. government decision about its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The performance of bellwether industry stock ExxonMobil (XOM 0.12%) reflected the situation; it closed the day essentially flat over Thursday's closing price, while the S&P 500 index enjoyed a nearly 0.6% bump. 

So what

The influential party pooper in this case was U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who on Thursday admitted that it could take years for the country to refill the SPR.

In a congressional hearing, Granholm told lawmakers: "This year, it will be difficult for us to take advantage of this low price. But we will continue to look for that low price into the future because we intend to be able to save the taxpayer dollars."

Under initiatives directed by President Biden, sales from the SPR pushed it to its lowest level since 1983. Those sales totaled a record 180 million barrels in 2022. The average sale price was roughly $94 per barrel; today, a barrel can be had for less than $70.

At the end of last year, following that big sell-off, the Energy Department said it would begin buying back oil to fill in the SPR.

Now what

The SPR consists of four storage sites in the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. All told, it has total capacity of 727 million barrels. That is a great deal of oil, so what happens with the SPR matters. Energy sector investors generally and ExxonMobil shareholders specifically would do well to keep an eye on its developments in the weeks and months ahead.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

ExxonMobil Stock Quote
ExxonMobil
XOM
$103.53 (0.12%) $0.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Gas and oil industrial workers working together and checking pipeline and engine pumps in factory
Early Retirement Portfolio: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy With No Hesitation
 woman construction hat oil gal industrial
If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 1 declining stock chart as background to oil derricks at sunset
Why Chevron, Devon, and ExxonMobil Stocks Keep Falling
 21_05_18 A person in protective gear with pipes and a drilling rig in the background _GettyImages-1192478665
Here's Why ExxonMobil Is a No-Brainer Energy Stock
 Untitled design (16)
Best Stock to Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks
GettyImages-482044926
A Bull Market Is Coming: These 2 Stock-Split Stocks Could Soar
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
2 Stocks That Could Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services