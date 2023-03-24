Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Is Everyone Talking About fuboTV Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 24, 2023 at 2:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Management is making strategic changes to improve profitability.

fuboTV (FUBO -10.35%) has been growing rapidly but losing money on the bottom line. More recently, management's focus has shifted to lowering costs and improving margins.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 21, 2023. The video was published on March 23, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

fuboTV Stock Quote
fuboTV
FUBO
$1.04 (-10.35%) $0.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Coffee Please (16)
What's Going On With fuboTV Stock?
 Coffee Please (14)
Good News for Fubo Stock: Alphabet Raising Prices on YouTubeTV
 People watching TV
Can Fubo TV Survive Its Most Recent Slump?
 watching tv streaming relaxing entertainment
3 Reasons to Avoid fuboTV Stock
 streaming sports
fuboTV Stock Down 78%: Time to Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Stimulus Invest Retire Getty
3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Person stocks 2
Why First Republic Bank Could Be In Real Trouble Right Now
Stock Chart Crash Correction Plunge Bounce Bear Market Bar Trend Invest Crypto Getty
3 High-Octane Growth Stocks Down 90% to 93% That Can Double Your Money by 2026

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services