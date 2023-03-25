Here's Why Schwab Stock Looks Like a Steal Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
After the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, investors sent Schwab shares down sharply in fears it could follow suit. That looks very unlikely.
Investors are -- understandably -- fearful of many bank stocks right now, after the surprisingly fast collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%) subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY). In this video, Motley Fool Contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why Charles Schwab (SCHW 0.70%), while not risk-free, is probably much safer than people think, and with shares so discounted, worth buying.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 25, 2023.
