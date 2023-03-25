Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Here's Why Schwab Stock Looks Like a Steal Right Now

By Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro – Mar 24, 2023 at 11:02PM

After the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, investors sent Schwab shares down sharply in fears it could follow suit. That looks very unlikely.

Investors are -- understandably -- fearful of many bank stocks right now, after the surprisingly fast collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%) subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY). In this video, Motley Fool Contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why Charles Schwab (SCHW 0.70%), while not risk-free, is probably much safer than people think, and with shares so discounted, worth buying.  

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 25, 2023.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

