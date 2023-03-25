Here's Why Schwab Stock Looks Like a Steal Right Now

Investors are -- understandably -- fearful of many bank stocks right now, after the surprisingly fast collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%) subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY). In this video, Motley Fool Contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain why Charles Schwab (SCHW 0.70%), while not risk-free, is probably much safer than people think, and with shares so discounted, worth buying.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 25, 2023.