Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Block a Buy After Plunging 20% in a Short-Seller Attack?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Tyler Crowe – Mar 25, 2023 at 12:46AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The fintech took a nosedive after a major short report accused it of fraud -- is this an opportunity?

Notable short-selling firm Hindenburg Research recently released a lengthy report about fintech disruptor Block (SQ -1.94%), accusing the company of fraudulent practices and more. The stock plunged by as much as 20% the day after the report, so is this a buying opportunity or a reason to stay away?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Block and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Block Stock Quote
Block
SQ
$60.68 (-1.94%) $-1.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person at desk in front of laptop with hands on face
Why Block Stock Got Rocked Again on Friday
 Dissapointment
Why Block Shares Sank 20% This Week
 sq-terminal-card-dip-insitu
Block Plunges on a Short-Seller Report: Time to Sell?
 contactless mobile payment
Does This Magnificent Competitive Advantage Make Block Stock a Buy?
 falling chart on screen
Everyone's Down on Block. Here's Why I Love It

Our Most Popular Articles

Solar panels and workers
I Own 12 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
GettyImages-482044926
A Bull Market Is Coming: These 2 Stock-Split Stocks Could Soar
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services