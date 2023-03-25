What's Going On With Carvana Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Carvana made excellent progress in reducing costs.
Carvana(CVNA -1.92%) updated investors about its upcoming quarter. The figures showed impressive progress toward cutting costs and improving profit margins. This video will highlight what the latest announcement means for Carvana investors.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 22, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.
