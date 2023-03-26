Can the Government Restore Confidence in the Banking Industry?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Bank stocks are extremely volatile right now -- what will it take to calm the sector down?
Following the failures of a few notable regional banks in the past couple of weeks, investors in bank stocks are on edge -- and that's especially true when it comes to regional financial institutions. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss what could actually restore confidence in the banking industry and bring an end to the crisis.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.
