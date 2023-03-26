Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Can the Government Restore Confidence in the Banking Industry?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Tyler Crowe – Mar 26, 2023 at 7:11AM

Bank stocks are extremely volatile right now -- what will it take to calm the sector down?

Following the failures of a few notable regional banks in the past couple of weeks, investors in bank stocks are on edge -- and that's especially true when it comes to regional financial institutions. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss what could actually restore confidence in the banking industry and bring an end to the crisis.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

