Can the Government Restore Confidence in the Banking Industry?

Following the failures of a few notable regional banks in the past couple of weeks, investors in bank stocks are on edge -- and that's especially true when it comes to regional financial institutions. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss what could actually restore confidence in the banking industry and bring an end to the crisis.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.