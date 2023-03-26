Why I Sold Coinbase After the Silicon Valley Bank Run

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
One investor believes in Coinbase's future, but isn't so sure it's going to be a good investment in coming years.
The collapse of SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%) subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had an unintended consequence: shares of Coinbase (COIN 2.31%) and most cryptocurrencies skyrocketed in the aftermath. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss why Jason took this run-up, combined with his uncertainty around Coinbase's near-term prospects, to sell his shares and step back for now.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.
SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.