Best Dividend Stock to Buy: Verizon vs. Visa

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
If you're looking for passive income, Verizon and Visa could be excellent stocks to buy.
Dividend investing could generate massive amounts of wealth in the long run. Verizon(VZ 0.62%) and Visa(V 0.56%) are two stocks that pay a healthy dividend. This video will highlight which dividend stock is the best one to buy now.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 24, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.
Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.