Best Dividend Stock to Buy: Verizon vs. Visa

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 27, 2023 at 10:37AM

If you're looking for passive income, Verizon and Visa could be excellent stocks to buy.

Dividend investing could generate massive amounts of wealth in the long run. Verizon (VZ 0.62%) and Visa (V 0.56%) are two stocks that pay a healthy dividend. This video will highlight which dividend stock is the best one to buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 24, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.

