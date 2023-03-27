Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Bank of America Shares Jumped on Monday

By James Brumley – Mar 27, 2023 at 4:44PM

Key Points

  • Investors are starting to plow back into banking stocks, recognizing the industry isn't destined to collapse.
  • While more volatility likely awaits, Monday's outsized gains are a firmly convincing clue that BofA stock could soon recover its recent, unmerited losses.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The dust surrounding Silicon Valley Bank is finally starting to settle.

What happened

In sharp contrast to their recent sell-off, Bank of America (BAC 4.97%) shares ended Monday's session up 5%, leading stocks of similarly sized banking peers like Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase. The groupwide effort led by BofA suggests investors are starting to let go of worries of a sweeping liquidity crisis for the nation's banking system.

So what

Don't look for a company-specific reason for the jump. You won't find one. You're more likely to feel or sense one in the wake of First Citizens' (FCNCA 53.74%) intended acquisition of most of the banking assets of SVB Financial (SIVB -60.41%), which is parent to failed banking name Silicon Valley Bank.

While SVB's shareholders and bondholders are, essentially, officially wiped out by the sale -- which would have been to another bank if not First Citizens -- the deal ends an ugly saga without any other banks being forced into collapse. Investors as well as customers of all other banks can at least breathe a little easier now that the matter hasn't grown into an industrywide contagion.

Now what

One firmly bullish day doesn't inherently mark the beginning of a new trend, of course. But all new trends start out with that first small step. In this case, Monday's bullish bump may well be the first step of a more prolonged bullish move.

Bank of America shares fell nearly 40% from February's peak to March's trough, with most of that weakness spurred by the SVB Financial debacle that portended similar trouble for the nation's other banks. The rest of the banking industry's asset bases are far better diversified than Silicon Valley Bank's were, however, and most other U.S. banks also have access to other liquidity backstops that SVB didn't. The market largely lost sight of this fact in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's meltdown. But investors may be starting to recognize BofA and its peers aren't careening into the same sort of liquidity crunch. More to the point, this particular stock's earnings, dividend, and subsequent dividend yield of nearly 3.6% aren't in any serious peril.

Just be advised that investors' improving perceptions of bank stocks likely remain fragile, setting the stage for more volatility in the immediate future.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Bank of America Stock Quote
Bank of America
BAC
$28.49 (4.97%) $1.35
First Citizens BancShares Stock Quote
First Citizens BancShares
FCNCA
$895.61 (53.74%) $313.06
SVB Financial Stock Quote
SVB Financial
SIVB
$106.04 (-60.41%) $-161.79

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor holding 500 dollars
Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
 Online Purchase ECommerce Credit Card Laptop Shopping GDP Retail Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
 Arrow Graph Going Down stocks display
Why Bank Stocks Ranging From Ally Financial to U.S. Bank Are Crashing (Again) Today
 How in the world shocked
Why Bank Stocks Got Rocked Today
 22_10_24 A hand stopping falling dominos from overturning a stock of coins _insurance risk safety protection disaster emergency _MF Dload
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Bank of America in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Our Most Popular Articles

hundred dollar bills closeup dividends
Want $1,200 In Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 In This 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
Businessman Counting His Money Dividend Getty
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Buying
two people walking on the beach hugging
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Buffett21 TMF
Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services