Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Fintech Stocks Nu Holdings and Block Popped Today

By Eric Volkman – Mar 27, 2023 at 6:26PM

Key Points

  • The two fintechs benefited from a positive development in the banking sector.
  • Investors clearly believe U.S. lenders and affiliated companies are safe from meltdown, at least for the moment.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

What's good for U.S. banks is good for fintechs, it seems.

What happened

Investors were bullish on finance industry stocks on Monday, and that sentiment spread into the more specialized fintech sector. Numerous companies in the latter niche enjoyed a nice lift on the first trading day of the week, with Nu Holdings (NU 5.52%) rising by 5.5% and Block (SQ 6.13%) advancing by more than 6%. The reason why wasn't hard to tease out.

So what

The bulls came stomping into the sector because of the latest developments in banking. On Sunday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that acquisitive lender First Citizens Bancshares will be taking over the deposits, loans, and branches of SVB Financial, the parent company of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

The collective sigh of relief from finance sector investors was almost audible. Silicon Valley Bank depositors are being covered, a regulator stepped in quickly and effectively to help prevent its collapse from infecting the wider banking system, and an eager buyer was found for the core assets of the bank.

Calmed and reassured by this, the market grew more positive not just about American banks, but the fintechs looking to either usurp them or to continue being fed by them. Although it's not quite out of the woods yet, it looks as if the banking sector isn't going to melt down in the immediate future. 

Now what

Neither Nu Holdings nor Block had any substantial news of their own to report on Monday, so their share price gains were clearly due to the First Citizens/SVB development. No news is probably good news for Block, at least, following the publication last week of a report from an influential short-seller that hammered the company and sent its stock plunging.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Nu Stock Quote
Nu
NU
$4.40 (5.52%) $0.23
SVB Financial Stock Quote
SVB Financial
SIVB
$106.04 (-60.41%) $-161.79
Block Stock Quote
Block
SQ
$64.40 (6.13%) $3.72
First Citizens BancShares Stock Quote
First Citizens BancShares
FCNCB
$800.00 (45.45%) $250.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Young person using an ATM
Why Nu Holdings Topped the Market on Monday
 happy investor excited
Why Nu Holdings Stock Jumped Today
 People happy in board room
This Was Flat Out the Most Impressive Number in Nu Holdings' Recent Earnings Results
 Person stocks 3
Nu Holdings Has the Opportunity to Generate Industry-Leading Efficiency
 Nu revenue and ARPAC growth
Down Nearly 50% From Its High, Is It Finally Time to Buy This Buffett Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

hundred dollar bills closeup dividends
Want $1,200 In Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 In This 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
Person in business attire smirking and scattering $100 bills
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 55%, According to Wall Street
Artificial intelligence 6
AI Software Revenue Is Racing Toward $14 Trillion: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
two people walking on the beach hugging
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services