Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Is Everyone Talking About Lucid Stock?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 27, 2023 at 10:43AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Lucid is in the earlier stages of ramping up production.

Lucid Motors (LCID 0.24%) sells luxury electric vehicles that are among the best in class. Investors are rightfully interested in why everyone is talking about Lucid stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 24, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$8.21 (0.24%) $0.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

dazzle (5)
What's Going on With Lucid Stock?
 lucid stock needs charging
If You'd Invested $10,000 in Lucid Stock in 2022, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 Car Being Charged Outside
Why Electric Vehicle Stocks Plunged and Then Popped Today
 Lucid Air Pure front
Why Lucid Stock Sank 22% in February and Is Falling Further
 Family charges an electric vehicle in a garage.
Why Shares of Lucid Are Sliding Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Businessman Counting His Money Dividend Getty
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Buying
Artificial intelligence 6
AI Software Revenue Is Racing Toward $14 Trillion: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
Person in business attire smirking and scattering $100 bills
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Hot Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 55%, According to Wall Street
two people walking on the beach hugging
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services