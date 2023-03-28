Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Could These Bank Stocks Be Incredible Buys Right Now?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® and Tyler Crowe – Mar 28, 2023 at 12:33AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The banking sector is having a rough couple of weeks, but these could be good buys for patient investors.

After the high-profile failure of SVB Financial (SIVB), the entire banking sector has been beaten down and volatile over the past couple of weeks. But in this clip, I discuss with my colleague Tyler Crowe some of the bank stocks that could actually be net beneficiaries of the current situation.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 24, 2023.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Bank of America Stock Quote
Bank of America
BAC
$28.49 (4.97%) $1.35
Citigroup Stock Quote
Citigroup
C
$44.78 (3.87%) $1.67
JPMorgan Chase Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase
JPM
$128.49 (2.87%) $3.58
Wells Fargo Stock Quote
Wells Fargo
WFC
$37.47 (3.42%) $1.24
SVB Financial Stock Quote
SVB Financial
SIVB
(%)

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Why Bank of America Shares Jumped on Monday
 Investor holding 500 dollars
Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now
 Online Purchase ECommerce Credit Card Laptop Shopping GDP Retail Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
 Arrow Graph Going Down stocks display
Why Bank Stocks Ranging From Ally Financial to U.S. Bank Are Crashing (Again) Today
 How in the world shocked
Why Bank Stocks Got Rocked Today

Our Most Popular Articles

2022-Rivian-R1T-22
3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks With 176% to 705% Upside, According to Wall Street
GettyImages-1251218290 (1)
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock
AI-robots-office
Will C3.ai Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?
hundred dollar bills closeup dividends
Want $1,200 In Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 In This 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services