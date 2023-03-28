Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
If You Invested $10,000 in AMD Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Mar 28, 2023 at 8:07AM

The semiconductor company is gaining market share.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -1.37%) has done an excellent job over the last decade growing revenue and profits. This video will highlight how that has translated into stock price gains for AMD.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 25, 2023. The video was published on March 27, 2023.

