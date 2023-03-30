Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Warren Buffett Owns More of Apple, Bank of America, and Chevron Stocks Than You Might Think

By Keith Speights – Mar 30, 2023 at 5:52AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings don't reveal the full story.

Which stocks does Warren Buffett like the most? Obviously, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.68%) (BRK.B 0.99%) deserves to be at the top of the list. Most of Buffett's personal net worth is invested in the company.

There's also a good case to be made that Apple (AAPL 1.98%)Bank of America (BAC 1.96%), and Chevron (CVX 0.86%) should be on the list of Buffett's favorite stocks. If you look at Berkshire's regulatory filings, they rank as the conglomerate's top three holdings. But those filings don't tell the full story. 

Warren Buffett standing in front of microphones.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Why Buffett likes these stocks

Let's first look at Berkshire's latest regulatory filings listing its holdings. Here's what the company's positions were in the three biggest stocks as of Dec. 31, 2022: 

Stock Shares Owned Value
Apple 895,136,175 $116.3 billion
Bank of America 1,010,100,606 $33.5 billion
Chevron 162,975,771 $29.3 billion

Data source: Berkshire Hathaway 13F filing.

With such huge stakes, Buffett clearly likes Apple, Bank of America, and Chevron. Why? The legendary investor has his reasons.

Buffett didn't initiate a position in Apple until 2016. Since then, he has often sung the company's praises. In an interview with CNBC in 2020, Buffett said that Apple was "probably the best business I know in the world."

He still loves the business. Apple was one of only four stocks that he bought for Berkshire's portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Bank stocks have been near and dear to Buffett's heart for years. Sure, he has cut back on his positions in several of these stocks in recent quarters. However, he has held onto Bank of America -- probably because it remains one of the strongest and most innovative big banks around.

Buffett also became enthusiastic about Chevron in 2020. Shares of the giant oil and gas producer had been beaten down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Buffett saw a great opportunity and initiated a huge position in the stock. 

Extra shares for Buffett's big three

Buffett actually owns even more of Apple, Bank of America, and Chevron than you might think. How? Berkshire Hathaway has a subsidiary, New England Asset Management (NEAM), that's an investment firm.

NEAM has its own portfolio, which includes all three of Berkshire's biggest holdings. At the end of 2022, NEAM's positions in Buffett's big three were:

Stock Shares Owned Value
Apple 20,446,491 $2.7 billion
Bank of America 22,760,835 $764.5 million
Chevron 4,429,265 $795 million

Data source: New England Asset Management 13F filing.

With these extra shares added, Apple makes up 43.7% of Berkshire's total portfolio. Bank of America and Chevron comprise 8.9% and 8.1%, respectively, of the conglomerate's portfolio.

There's also a way that Buffett and Berkshire indirectly own even more shares of Apple. Berkshire initiated a position in Markel (MKL 1.74%) last year and now owns 3.5% of the company. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Markel owned a little over 1.2 million shares of Apple, which were worth around $156.8 million.

Another twist

If we dig further, there's another twist. Guess which stock is Markel's biggest holding? It's none other than Berkshire Hathaway. At the end of last year, Markel owned 1,114 Berkshire class A shares and more than 1.5 million Berkshire class B shares.

Because of Berkshire's stake in Markel, the conglomerate indirectly owns more of its own stock. That means, in turn, that it (and Buffett) own more of Apple, Bank of America, and Chevron. 

Buffett's ownership of his top three stocks is certainly more complicated than meets the eye at first glance. But he owns the stocks for a simple reason: He expects them to deliver market-beating returns. I suspect that they will.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keith Speights has positions in Apple, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Markel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$160.77 (1.98%) $3.12
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.A
$462,100.00 (0.68%) $3,100.00
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.B
$305.30 (0.99%) $2.98
Bank of America Stock Quote
Bank of America
BAC
$28.67 (1.96%) $0.55
Chevron Stock Quote
Chevron
CVX
$160.86 (0.86%) $1.37
Markel Stock Quote
Markel
MKL
$1,260.00 (1.74%) $21.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
86% of Warren Buffett's $322 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 8 Stocks
 YouTube Thumbnails (14)
Skip Apple and Buy This Cheap Dividend Stock
 Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
68% of Warren Buffett's $334 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 4 Stocks
 Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
79% of Warren Buffett's $338 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 6 Stocks
 Intern Investing Thumbnails
Apple Stock Falls After Earnings

Our Most Popular Articles

One Hundred Dollar Bill Cash Money Dividend Income Invest Wages Salary Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now
smart-investor-making-decisions-getty
3 Dow Stocks That Bilionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Safely Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2033
AMD Advanced Micro Devices stock supercomputer semiconductors
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services