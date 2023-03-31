Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

5 Stocks I Bought More of in March

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® – Mar 31, 2023 at 12:17AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The market has been volatile lately, but I recently added some money to my account.

The stock market became quite turbulent in March, fueled by the banking crisis and interest rate uncertainty. I recently decided to take advantage of the dip and add to some of my favorite stock positions at a discount -- here are the five I decided to buy more of.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 28, 2023. The video was published on March 28, 2023.

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial, Berkshire Hathaway, Dream Finders Homes, General Motors, and SoFi Technologies and has the following options: long January 2025 $40 calls on Ally Financial and short April 2023 $20 puts on Ally Financial. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Dream Finders Homes, and NVR. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

General Motors Stock Quote
General Motors
GM
$35.99 (0.81%) $0.29
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
BRK.B
$305.08 (-0.07%) $0.22
Ally Financial Stock Quote
Ally Financial
ALLY
$25.14 (0.80%) $0.20
Dream Finders Homes Stock Quote
Dream Finders Homes
DFH
$13.16 (1.31%) $0.17
SoFi Technologies Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies
SOFI
$5.72 (-0.52%) $0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
General Motors (GM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
General Motors (GM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Man making a decision 2022
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
 featured-transcript-logo
General Motors (GM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
General Motors (GM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett19 TMF
A Bull Market Is Coming: Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Safely Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2033
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
87% of Warren Buffett's More Than $6.1 Billion in Dividend Income Comes From These 7 Stocks
doctor vaccinating a patient
1 Growth Stock With 741% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services