Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Philip Morris or Altria the Better Value Stock?

By George Budwell – Mar 31, 2023 at 5:00PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Which of these high-yield dividend stocks is the better overall value?

The last year and a half has turned out to be a hard reset for the investing landscape. Gone are the days of high-flying speculative investments fueled by easy money.

Instead, investors on balance have been circling back to companies with lengthy operating histories, solid free cash flow, and proven business models. Elite dividend programs have also been a central theme in this ongoing shift to value.

Tobacco giants Altria (MO 0.27%) and Philip Morris International (PM 0.65%) are prime examples of this evolving value tilt. Thanks to their well-above-average dividend yields (8.45% and 5.26%, respectively), these legacy tobacco companies have generated total returns on capital far in excess of the broader markets over the last 18 months.

PM Total Return Level Chart

PM total return level data by YCharts.

Which of these high-yield dividend stocks represents the better overall value play right now? Let's break down the outlook for each company. 

The case for Altria

American tobacco behemoth Altria has long been a company in search of a value driver. With price increases yielding diminishing returns due to the shrinking market for combustible tobacco, Altria spent $12.8 billion for a 35% economic stake in the vaping company Juul in 2018, $1.8 billion for a 45% ownership stake in marijuana company Cronos Group in 2019, and more recently $2.75 billion on U.S. vape manufacturer Njoy Holdings.

Altria has since written off most of its Juul investment and halted further investment in Cronos Group in light of the enormous struggles of the legalized cannabis market.

Despite these headwinds, Altria is still projected to modestly grow its top line over the next 24 months by about 3%. And the U.S. tobacco market leader has shown its dedication to paying an elite dividend by increasing payouts at a compound annual rate of 4.1% over the past five years. Altria has also raised its dividend 57 times over the prior 53 years.

So despite a somewhat elevated payout ratio, Altria can probably be counted on as a sustainable and steadily growing source of passive income -- at least in the short term. Over the long term, the tobacco company might need its Njoy investment to pan out in order maintain its top-shelf dividend. 

The case for Philip Morris

Like Altria, Philip Morris is a company in transition. Despite owning international rights to premium cigarette brands like Marlboro, Philip Morris is in the process of shifting its entire business to smoke-free alternatives such as heated tobacco, e-vapor, and oral smokeless products. The company wants more than half of its net revenue to come from smoke-free alternatives by 2025.

This ambitious goal is a bold strategic objective that shows management is indeed serious about moving away from combustibles as a main revenue driver. Wall Street, for its part, thinks this purpose-driven tilt into heated tobacco and other smokeless alternatives will be an enormous growth driver for the company. Over the next two years, for instance, Philip Morris' top line is projected to grow by 18.4% in response to this strategic shift.  

On the dividend front, Philip Morris has increased its payout for 15 straight years and has grown the payout by 176% since 2008. With sales and free cash flow set to spike in the coming years, the company's top-shelf dividend appears to be on stable financial ground, despite its hefty 86% trailing-12-month payout ratio

Verdict

Philip Morris is the clear winner in this head-to-head match. Although the company's dividend yield is lower than Altria's, its long-term outlook is considerably more attractive as a result of its success in smoke-free alternatives.

Altria, on the other hand, still has work to do to shore up both its core and deep value propositions. In short, Philip Morris stock offers superior overall value to Altria. 

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Altria Group Stock Quote
Altria Group
MO
$44.62 (0.27%) $0.12
Philip Morris International Stock Quote
Philip Morris International
PM
$97.25 (0.65%) $0.63
Cronos Group Stock Quote
Cronos Group
CRON
$1.94 (2.65%) $0.05

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_12_05 A person putting their hand up to say no to tobacco cigarettes _MF Dload.jpg.crdownload
How Long Can High-Yield Altria Continue to Grow Its Massive Dividend Payment?
 A percentage sign on top of a large stack of coins and a person with a ladder.
Worried About a Recession in 2023? Buy This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
 family piggy bank
Better Dividend Stock: Altria vs. Target
 22_04_25 Connected puzzle pieces with the letters M&A on them _GettyImages-1318465425
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Altria a Buy?
 electronic cigarette ecig
What Altria's Latest $2.75 Billion Purchase Means for Shareholders

Our Most Popular Articles

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Why C3.ai Stock Was Surging Today
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
87% of Warren Buffett's More Than $6.1 Billion in Dividend Income Comes From These 7 Stocks
Buffett19 TMF
A Bull Market Is Coming: Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
Growth 3
1 Monster Growth Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services