Best Stock to Buy: Amazon vs. Mercado Libre vs. Costco

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Apr 1, 2023 at 11:17AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These are arguably three of the best retailers in the world.

Amazon (AMZN 1.26%), Mercado Libre (MELI 4.05%), and Costco (COST 1.10%) are all excellent at what they do. This video will compare the three retailers across vital financial metrics and determine the best stock to buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 30, 2023. The video was published on April 1, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Costco Wholesale, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon.com Stock Quote
Amazon.com
AMZN
$103.29 (1.26%) $1.29
Costco Wholesale Stock Quote
Costco Wholesale
COST
$496.87 (1.10%) $5.39
MercadoLibre Stock Quote
MercadoLibre
MELI
$1,318.06 (4.05%) $51.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

