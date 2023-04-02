Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bargain-Basement Deals on Bank Stocks: Lessons to Learn Before Buying

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Apr 2, 2023 at 5:15AM

Bank stocks are down sharply since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Before jumping in, make sure you know what you're getting into.

Since SVB Financial's (SIVB.Q 1.12%) Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by the FDIC on March 10, most bank stocks have fallen. Many have fallen by double digits. There's a lot of opportunity to profit from this, but bank stocks have their own unique risks investors should understand. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe share some lessons investors need to learn about banks before they buy. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 17, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.

