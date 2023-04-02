My 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in April

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Airbnb, Alphabet, PayPal, Visa, and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2024 $105 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Airbnb, Alphabet, Fiverr International, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, PayPal, Salesforce, Visa, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.