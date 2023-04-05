Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 ETF to Buy Hand Over Fist

By Katie Brockman – Apr 5, 2023 at 1:30AM

Key Points

  • The market has been shaky lately, but this volatility won't last forever.
  • Now is a prime opportunity to invest in the stock market.
  • The right ETF can keep your money safe while maximizing your earnings.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Now is the time to start preparing for the next bull market.

The past year has been tumultuous for the stock market, to say the least. But even the worst downturns are only temporary, so it's only a matter of time before we enter a new bull market.

When exactly that will happen is unclear. The market can be unpredictable in the short term, so even the experts don't know what will happen over the coming weeks or months. But if you wait to invest until the market is already thriving, you may miss out on the lucrative recovery period.

Right now, then, can be a fantastic time to buy. Many stocks are still priced at a discount, and you'll reap the rewards during the next bull market by investing now. And there's one ETF that could help you make a lot of money: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO -0.56%).

Why buy an S&P 500 ETF right now?

The S&P 500 ETF strikes a balance between risk and reward. It's one of the safest investments out there, and it's almost guaranteed to see positive long-term returns. At the same time, though, it can help grow your money exponentially.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF tracks the S&P 500 itself, which means it includes the same stocks as the index and aims to replicate its performance. By investing in this ETF, you'll own a stake in 500 of the largest, strongest companies in the U.S.

With an S&P 500 ETF, you're almost guaranteed to make money over time -- even if the market is volatile. The index has experienced dozens of bear markets, recessions, and crashes over the decades, yet it's recovered from every single one so far.

In fact, data from Crestmont Research also shows that historically, there's never been a bad time to invest in the S&P 500. The index's rolling 20-year total returns have been positive every single year since 1900. That means if you had invested in an S&P 500 ETF at any point after 1900 and held it for 20 years, you'd have made money -- regardless of how severe the volatility was during that time.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, in particular, is a strong choice because of its low fees. This fund boasts an expense ratio of just 0.03%, which is substantially lower than the average ETF. Over time, that could save you thousands of dollars in fees.

How much can you earn with this investment?

S&P 500 ETFs may be one of the safest investments out there, but they can still help you make a lot of money over time.

Historically, the S&P 500 itself has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. That means all the annual highs and lows have averaged out to roughly 10% per year over decades.

If you were to invest, say, $200 per month while earning a 10% average annual return, here's approximately how much you could accumulate, depending on how many years you consistently invest:

Number of Years Total Savings
20 $137,000
25 $236,000
30 $395,000
35 $650,000
40 $1,062,000

Data source: Author's calculations via Investor.gov.

By giving your investments as much time as possible to grow, it's possible to become a stock market millionaire with this ETF -- even if you can only invest a couple of hundred dollars per month.

The key is to do your best to ignore the market's short-term fluctuations and stay invested for the long haul. By keeping a long-term outlook, it won't necessarily matter what the market does over the coming weeks or months.

The market may be rocky right now, but a bull market is on the way. By investing now, you'll be well positioned to take advantage of it. And with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, you can turn a few hundred dollars per month into hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Quote
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
VOO
$375.43 (-0.56%) $-2.13

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Investor 99
Gen Z Investors: 1 Index Fund Could Make You a Stock Market Millionaire
 Investor 96
Bull Market or Bear Market, Here's Warren Buffett's Advice for Making Money in the Stock Market
 Buffett21 TMF
Here's Warren Buffett's No. 1 Pick for Investors Right Now
 two people sitting on a couch smiling
Investing In the Stock Market Can Take You From $0 to $272,000. Here's How.
 Bull market 2
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Our Most Popular Articles

A person standing in front of digitally-enhanced shelving in a large factory
Prediction: 3 Stocks That Will Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2033
Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board
AI Could Have a $7 Trillion Impact in 10 Years: Here Are 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Investor 55
1 Monster Growth Stock With 697% Upside, According to Wall Street
investing screen analysis investor growth stocks
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services