Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler Were Volatile Today

By Chris Neiger – Apr 6, 2023 at 12:58PM

Key Points

  • Tech investors are still processing the latest jobs data. 
  • A few analysts recently had positive things to say about CrowdStrike.
  • Keeping a long-term view of cybersecurity stocks is still a good idea.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors are trying to figure out what to do with cybersecurity stocks right now.

What happened

Shares of cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike (CRWD 0.07%), Palo Alto Networks (PANW -1.28%), and Zscaler (ZS 1.75%) were volatile today as investors continued to process the news about slowing job growth, comments about the cybersecurity industry made by a handful of analysts, and rising fears of a potential recession. 

The mix of news caused these stocks to fall initially today, with some regaining ground later in the trading day. Each stock had fallen by more than 2% by midmorning, but by 12:35 p.m. CrowdStrike was up by 0.2%, Palo Alto Networks was down by 0.9%, and Zscaler was up by 1.6%.

So what 

There are several reasons for the erratic share price moves today, including probably the most important bit of news: the latest jobs data. Yesterday, ADP issued its latest jobs report, which showed that private-sector jobs increased by just 145,000 in March, down from 261,000 jobs in February and far below the estimate of 210,000 for the month.

Two people looking at charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

All investors are keeping a close eye on the jobs market right now, but tech investors are likely especially interested in the numbers because the sector has already been hit hard by hiring freezes and layoffs. After a boom in hiring during the height of the pandemic, technology companies have pared back their numbers recently, cutting 130,000 tech jobs year to date.  

Cybersecurity companies have been part of the cutbacks as well, with Zscaler announcing just last month that it's cutting 3% of its workforce. 

More jobs data will be available tomorrow, when the Labor Department releases its nonfarm payroll numbers for March. In general, investors have been concerned that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes could end up putting too much pressure on the labor market, which is stoking fears that a potential recession is around the corner. 

On a positive note, some recent comments from analysts may have helped CrowdStrike's stock rebound from its initial dip this morning. Yesterday, analysts at Needham said that CrowdStrike has "a compelling strategy replete with robust long-term goals," and Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala said that "the bear case is becoming harder to defend" against the company.  

Those comments likely buoyed CrowdStrike's stock later in the trading day, and that sentiment may have been picked up by other cybersecurity investors today as well. 

Now what 

The volatility of these cybersecurity stocks today is a snapshot of how tech investors are feeling right now. Some of them are looking at the latest jobs data and getting worried, while others are looking for any good bit of news, like analysts' comments, and are buying shares based on that. 

The most important thing for long-term investors to do when share prices are erratic is to revisit your original investment thesis and try to figure out if anything has fundamentally changed with the company. Doing so will help you keep a level head while other investors are buying and selling based on the daily news. 

While CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler could experience some more share price swings as investors continue to weigh the possibility of a potential recession, keeping a long-term view of these companies could help prevent you from making a shortsighted investment decision. 

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

CrowdStrike Stock Quote
CrowdStrike
CRWD
$127.89 (0.07%) $0.09
Palo Alto Networks Stock Quote
Palo Alto Networks
PANW
$191.70 (-1.28%) $-2.48
Zscaler Stock Quote
Zscaler
ZS
$103.07 (1.75%) $1.77

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Coffee Please (32)
1 Growth Stock Down 55% You'll Regret Not Buying in April
 artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Elon Musk Wants to Pause AI, But These 3 Stocks Can't Be Stopped
 How in the world shocked
Why Shares of CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Atlassian Fell Today
 person using phone with laptop next to them
Better Buy: CrowdStrike vs. Snowflake
 cybersecurity artificial intelligence (1)
3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in April

Our Most Popular Articles

A dollar sign in cyberspace.
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 72% That Are Screaming Buys in April
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in April and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks That Can Safely Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2035
Social Security cards 2_GettyImages-488652936
A Big Change May Be Coming to Social Security -- and It's Not a Good One

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services