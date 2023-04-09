Carvana's Latest Move Is a Huge Warning Sign for Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
It's burning cash, its debt trades at distressed levels, and it's running out of good options to raise money.
Used car dealer Carvana (CVNA 6.00%) is burning cash and has a growing pile of debt. Shares may look cheap after the huge sell-off, but the company's cash crunch is getting worse. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain what's going on, and why investors should probably avoid this stock.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 17, 2023. The video was published on April 9, 2023.
