Former Twitter Execs Sue Twitter for $1 Million

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Do they know who they're dealing with? No, seriously.

Three former senior executives at Twitter are suing the social media organization for just over $1 million, which you wouldn't think would be too much of a thing, but this is Elon Musk's Twitter, so it's a little harder to pin down.

Courtroom Drama

The lawsuit was filed by former CEO Parag Agrawal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, and former chief financial officer Ned Segal, all of whom were immediately fired when Musk took over last year in a manner that resembled a police raid more than a business transaction.

The three allege Twitter did not reimburse them for legal expenses pertaining to a bevy of shareholder lawsuits, federal investigations, and a congressional hearing:

Gadde alone claims she spent $1 million preparing for a House Oversight Committee hearing where she was grilled on whether Twitter censored conservative speech.

The three affirm for months they tried to reach out to Twitter for reimbursements but never received a response – not even a poop emoji reserved for inquiring journalists. That tracks with the company's pretty much non-existent HR department and new... management philosophy.

Marks the Spot: The lawsuit might need a slight edit as Twitter technically ceased to exist when Musk pulled a Meta and merged the business into a separate company named X Corp. last week. The name is derived from Musk's true goal of turning Twitter into an "everything app" simply called X that would be similar to China's WeChat. So by SAT rules, he's a quarter of the way there.