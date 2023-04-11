Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Jumped Tuesday

By Jim Halley – Apr 11, 2023 at 6:13AM

Key Points

  • GSK gave Adaptimmune nearly $37 million as part of a rights deal.
  • Adaptimmune said it expects to launch its first marketed therapy, possibly as soon as the end of this year.
  • The company grew annual collaboration revenue by 350% in 2022.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company bulks up its pipeline by regaining the rights to two of its clinical programs.

What happened

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP 5.31%) were up as much as 9.7% early Tuesday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that it had reached an agreement with GSK (GSK -0.91%) to return the rights to Adaptimmune's PRAME and NY-ESO cell therapy programs. The stock is down more than 17% this year.

So what

Adaptimmune focuses on therapies to treat cancer in solid tumors through its SPEAR (for Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform. The company has four SPEAR T-cells in trials: MAGE-A10, MAGE-A4, AFP, and NY-ESO.

There were two important parts in the company's announcement. GSK, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline, is paying Adaptimmune 30 million pounds (around $37 million) as part of the agreement, and Adaptimmune said it expects an Investigational New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year for its PRAME targeted TCR T-cell therapy to treat solid tumors. 

Now what

The cash will help Adaptimmune as it tries to launch its first therapy, afami-cel, for which it submitted a Biologics Licensing Application with the FDA late last year. Afami-cel has the potential to be the first marketed TCR T-cell therapy to treat a solid tumor.

Adaptimmune, as of the fourth quarter, reported it had $108 million in cash. In 2022, it said it had yearly revenue of $27.1 million, up from $6.1 million in 2021, mostly from its collaboration agreement with Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche.

The company lost $165.5 million in 2022, or $0.17 per share, compared to losses of $158.1 million and $0.17 per share in 2021.

Jim Halley has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool recommends GSK and Roche Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc Stock Quote
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
ADAP
$1.19 (5.31%) $0.06
Roche Ag Stock Quote
Roche Ag
RHHBY
$37.94 (-0.30%) $0.12
GSK Stock Quote
GSK
GSK
$37.52 (-0.91%) $0.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

growth chart
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
 GettyImages-1256323645
Got $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Healthcare Stocks That Are Set to Skyrocket
 human cancer cell
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Popping Today
 GettyImages-1176678050
Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday
 human cancer cell
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 662% to 741% Upside, According to Wall Street
Buffett21 TMF
If You Invested $4,500 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Buffett19 TMF
If a Recession Is Coming, Here's Warren Buffett's Best Advice
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire April Buy and 1 to Avoid

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services