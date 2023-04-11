Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Is Crushing It Today

By George Budwell – Apr 11, 2023 at 3:18PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Zim's stock appears to have fallen into bargain territory.

What happened

Shares of the Israel-based Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM 12.88%) are rocketing higher today. Specifically, the international cargo-shipping company's stock was up by a healthy 11.6% on extremely heavy volume as of 2:23 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. 

What's sparking this breakout? Zim, for its part, has maintained radio silence since its last material update over two weeks ago. Instead, the company's stock appears to be benefiting from a wave of bargain buying today. 

So what

Over the last 12 months, Zim's stock has become a favorite target among short sellers. As a result, the cargo-shipping company's stock has fallen by a whopping 65.7% over this period. Zim's stock stood out as a prime short target due to falling freight rates, a steep drop in demand, and its former premium valuation stemming from an influx of investors into the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

After another major dip in its stock price last week, this bearish outlook may be wildly overdone. Zim's stock, after all, is currently being valued at an eye-catching 0.45 times trailing-12-month earnings. While it is true that Zim is likely to experience a hefty drop-off from both a top- and bottom-line standpoint this year, the stock is arguably being valued as if the company is in deep financial trouble. Nothing could be further from the truth. 

In its latest earnings report, Zim's management highlighted the fact that the company ought to generate an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion in 2023. That amount definitely qualifies as a fairly healthy and robust business even if it does represent a sharp drop-off from the company's pandemic highs over the course of 2021 to 2022. Turning to the specifics, Zim posted adjusted EBITDA of $7.54 billion in 2022 and $6.60 billion in 2021.  

Now what

Can Zim's stock head even higher? That's a tough call. Marketwide forces stemming from a possible U.S. recession might sideline bargain buyers in the coming months. No one knows for sure. So if you are buying this beaten-down shipping stock right now, it is arguably best to do so with the understanding that more volatility may be ahead and that Zim's core business could take a while to fully recover from an economic slowdown.  

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Zim Integrated Shipping Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Quote
Zim Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM
$19.90 (12.88%) $2.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

crashing arrow
Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Cratered This Week
 A container ship on the water
Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Surged 23% Higher This Week
 A container ship sailing through the water
Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock Was a Winner Today
 1 simple red arrow declining stock chart on a white checked background.
Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today
 Oil Tanker Sailing on Open Water
Why Shipping Stocks Plunged Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 5
1 Magnificent Growth Stock With 840% Upside, According to Wall Street
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 662% to 741% Upside, According to Wall Street
Buffett21 TMF
If You Invested $4,500 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Buffett19 TMF
If a Recession Is Coming, Here's Warren Buffett's Best Advice

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services