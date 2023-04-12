Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Reasons to Buy Apple's Stock

By Lawrence Rothman, CFA – Apr 12, 2023 at 12:45AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Apple continues to reward shareholders with buybacks and dividends.

The market's prolonged downturn may have you feeling anxious. After all, the S&P 500 has fallen by more than 8% since the start of 2022. But the news isn't all bad. This year, the index has increased by about 7%.

While no one can predict the future with certainty, the market's rise could prove an encouraging sign. And you'll want to put yourself in a good position to profit from the next bull market. Apple (AAPL -0.76%) has become a compelling opportunity for a couple of very good reasons.

Person in office celebrating with raised arms.

Image source: Getty Images.

Popular products

Apple's products continue to resonate with consumers. Some of the most popular include the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch. Apple also offers popular services such as the App Store and Apple Pay.

The iPhone, which accounts for over half of Apple's sales, keeps gaining popularity. Last year, its market share grew to over 50% of U.S. smartphones in use, overtaking Android phones.

In the first fiscal quarter, which ended on Dec. 31, 2022, iPhone sales fell by 8% to $65.8 billion. But I'm not concerned with the drop, given that Apple continues to win over consumers. Management claimed last year's results were boosted by the new model release. Since Apple puts out new versions periodically, higher sales will occur during these times.

Its ever-growing service business continues to gain traction. Sales were up by 6% to $20.8 billion during the quarter. This business fluctuates less than products and has a higher margin. For instance, services' first-quarter 70.8% gross margin was nearly double products' 37%.

Sharing the wealth

Apple has also generously returned cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. Last year's free cash flow was $111.4 billion. This covered the period that ended on Sept. 24, 2022. The company paid most of this, $104.2 billion, to shareholders via dividends.

Repurchase activity was the bulk, representing about 85% of last year's cash return to shareholders. And it's been a good use of capital, with management paying an average price of about $159, below the current stock price.

Apple's board of directors has raised dividends annually for more than a decade.

Admittedly, Apple stock, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28, isn't as cheap as it was earlier this year when the multiple was in the low 20s. But that's no reason to fret. After all, that's much lower than the valuation at the end of 2021, when the P/E was over 40.

The company's stock price will likely propel ahead during the next bull market, even if the stock's not ultra-cheap. That's because its strong brands garnering customer loyalty creates a good recipe for success. No wonder Berkshire Hathaway has built such a large stake.

Remember: Just copying anyone's investments, even the wildly successful Warren Buffett's, isn't wise. However, in this case, Apple's business prospects and capital return program create a compelling opportunity for investors.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$160.80 (-0.76%) $-1.23

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

analyst investing tracking market wall street
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Apple a Buy?
 multigenerational family wealth education
Why Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
 Apple-Store-fifth-avenue-new-york
3 Reasons Apple Could Buy Disney and 3 Reasons It's a Terrible Idea
 stock market graph smartphone hundred dollar bills money
Why Apple, Walt Disney, and Take-Two Interactive Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
 person looking surprised while using cellphone
Apple Stock Is Down 13% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 5
1 Magnificent Growth Stock With 840% Upside, According to Wall Street
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 662% to 741% Upside, According to Wall Street
An IT professional analyzing a laptop while plugged into a server
Prediction: 3 Stocks That Will Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
A person deep in thought
Claiming Social Security at 67? You Might Regret That.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services