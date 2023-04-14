Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

With the Semiconductor Downturn Nearing Its End, Is Dividend Stock Lam Research a Buy Now?

By Nicholas Rossolillo – Apr 14, 2023 at 6:10AM

Key Points

  • Lam Research has been a fantastic dividend growth stock investment over the last decade.
  • Chip fab equipment companies like Lam are in good shape for the years ahead.
  • Take it slow with Lam stock for now, but the pace could pick up later in 2023.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Lam Research could be a very compelling long-term value right now for the right investor.

If you were to review current headlines, you might conclude the semiconductor industry is in total disarray. With PC and smartphone sales still down in the dumps (at least when compared to blistering sales levels in 2020 and 2021), there's at least a quarter or two of pain left before the chip industry returns to growth again. 

However, when looking at stock prices, the chip downturn would appear to be over. Case in point, shares of chip fab equipment company Lam Research (LRCX 0.26%) are up nearly 70% from multi-year lows they hit in autumn 2022. What gives? And is it too late to buy this top dividend stock? 

It's all about the future, and the future is silicon

Lam Research is a chip fab equipment manufacturer. It makes the machines that chip fabs (companies that operate chip manufacturing facilities) use to make wafers (the silicon disks that eventually get cut up into "chips"). Lam competes with the likes of Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron, with machines that deposit chemicals onto, etch tiny patterns into, and fill patterns and holes with conductive metals in those wafers.

With chipmaking interest picking up steam in the U.S., Europe, South Korea, and Japan, there's going to be plenty of demand for Lam's equipment in the coming years. But for now, the company is getting blasted due to its high exposure to memory chips -- a commoditized component that tends to get hit especially hard during semiconductor industry down cycles. In its last reported quarter (the three months ended December 2022), half of Lam's sales came from memory chip fabs.

Starting with the just-finished March 2023 quarter (which hasn't been reported yet), Lam expects an end to its recent run-up in revenue since 2020 (sales roughly doubled the last three years). Wall Street analysts expect Lam's sales to fall by a mid-teens percentage this year, in keeping with the general expected trend for chip fab equipment.

So why the rally in Lam Research stock in recent months? As is the case with all stocks, but especially the semiconductor industry, businesses are valued based on their futures, not the current reality. And dozens of new chip fabs are early in construction or just being planned. As one of the five largest fab equipment companies, Lam is in fantastic shape to enjoy years of profitable growth once the current cyclical slump is over. 

When will Lam's financial pain subside?

Even after the big rebound in stock price, Lam stock trades for less than 14 times trailing 12-month earnings. It looks cheap, but that metric is likely to deteriorate throughout this year as Lam's revenue (and thus earnings per share) declines. 

But by the middle of fiscal 2024 (for Lam, that corresponds to the end of calendar year 2023) things are expected to start rocking again. Indeed, with dozens of new fabs breaking ground last year, and dozens more beginning construction in 2023, Lam will have lots of new facilities to place equipment in. It takes years for a new chip fab to get up and running, so new construction now means new revenue streams for Lam a couple of years down the road.

Time to go shopping?

Lam stock's current valuation can't be taken at face value, given that its financials are going to get hit in the next few quarters by the present downturn. Memory chipmakers in particular are getting crushed. Samsung just cut production of memory chips in response to plunging profits. Though I'm optimistic on the company's long-term potential, I'd caution investors about buying too much of this stock right now (although it's important to remember that deep cuts to memory chip production tend to signal the final stages of a chip market downturn). 

Lam is in good shape. Even in cyclical slumps, it tends to remain highly profitable and able to fund its growing dividend payment (currently yielding 1.4% a year). Management also supplements those dividends with plenty of stock buybacks to boost earnings per share, especially during periods when it feels the share price is undervalued. 

LRCX Dividends Paid (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts.

I ultimately prefer some of Lam Research's peers at the moment, like Applied Materials. Nevertheless, Lam could be a compelling value for dividend investors looking for growth and income over the long term. Put this top semiconductor stock on your watchlist at the very least.

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Applied Materials. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Lam Research Stock Quote
Lam Research
LRCX
$498.35 (0.26%) $1.28

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Copy of Jose Najarro (63)
Lam Research Forecasts Ugly Numbers for 2023, but Investors Might Be Interested in the Stock Anyway
 featured-transcript-logo
Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 semiconductor technician with wafer in manufacturing plant
Semiconductor Stocks Are On the Rise: 3 Companies to Watch Right Now
 GettyImages-1403645748
2 Reasons to Sell Lam Research, but 2 Much Better Reasons to Buy
 people gathered around a white board with a chart
Chinese Chip Ban Could Wreck This Semiconductor Stock, But It Is Still Worth Buying

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Warren Buffett Could Have Bought Any of 385 S&P 500 Companies With $66 Billion. Instead, He Piled It All Into 1 Stock
A couple walking and looking at a cell phone.
2 Stocks That Turned $40,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years
Stock Trader Analyst Fund Manager Buy Sell Chart Decline Bear Market Smartphone Getty
This Billionaire Investor Ran Circles Around Warren Buffett in 2022: These Are His Top 3 Stocks
man and woman looking at a computer screen
2 Bargain Stocks on a Hot Rally to Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Soar Higher

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services