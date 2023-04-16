The Oil Stock That's 48% More Profitable Than ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (XOM 0.24%) just had its most profitable year ever, and management has rebuilt its business to generate gobs of cash across the entire oil cycle. Yet little-known Norwegian integrated major Equinor (EQNR 0.07%) had an even better year, more than doubling its prior most-profitable year and generating 48% higher profit margins than its much bigger peer. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss why that's the case and why investors may want to consider adding Equinor to their portfolios.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 16, 2023.