Stock Market Earnings Q1 2023: Amazon, Palantir, Nvidia, AMD, Intel, and More

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Apr 19, 2023 at 10:30PM

Investors have several key factors to look out for in the first-quarter earnings season of 2023.

Amazon (AMZN 1.96%), Palantir (PLTR -2.75%), Nvidia (NVDA 0.95%), AMD (AMD 0.18%), Intel (INTC -2.14%), and Airbnb (ABNB 0.76%) will highlight major trends impacting businesses in the first quarter of 2023. This video will discuss the key things to look for from each of the aforementioned companies when they report Q1 earnings over the next few weeks. 

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.

