Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy informed investors about the company's prospects.
In this video, I will evaluate Amazon's (AMZN 1.96%) annual shareholder letter and provide key insights to investors. Amazon's earnings have been pressured since the economic reopening gained momentum, and the CEO Andy Jassy gave his strategy for how he plans to turn things around.
*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.
