Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

3 Big, Bullish Takeaways From Charles Schwab's Q1 Report

By James Brumley – Apr 21, 2023 at 2:10AM

Key Points

  • Higher interest rates are providing a major boost to the bottom line.
  • Schwab has access to plenty of liquidity as well despite worries that up-ended the stock in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
  • Although it's a brokerage firm, recurring asset-management fees rather than trading commissions account for a big piece of the company's sales and earnings.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The brokerage firm's first quarter was even better than it seems on the surface.

The company might have fallen short of last quarter's top-line estimates, but the earnings "beat" that brokerage firm Charles Schwab (SCHW -2.79%) dished out earlier this week more than offset the revenue miss. The organization earned $0.93 per share versus expectations of $0.90, and that figure was up 21% from the year-ago bottom line of $0.77 per share. Schwab's stock has moved markedly higher since those numbers were posted.

This buying spree, however, possibly overlooks three big, bullish details buried in the company's fiscal first-quarter report, details that have longer-term implications. Each of them points to strength that will be far longer-lived than just one quarter. Here's a closer look.

1. Higher interest rates lifting net interest income

As a borrower, you might not be a fan of recent rate hikes. If you're a lender, though, you're loving it. Higher interest rates mean the profitability of loans is greater than it is when rates are lower.

To this end, Charles Schwab's net interest costs grew from $136 million for the first quarter of 2022 to $1.25 billion during the three-month stretch ending in March. Net interest revenue soared from $2.3 billion to $4.0 billion. Result? Last quarter's net interest income of $2.8 billion was a 27% year-over-year improvement, extending the windfall growth seen in the latter half of last year.

Balance sheet screenshot showing that Schwab's net interest income soared last quarter thanks to higher interest rates.

Image source: Charles Schwab Corp. Figures are in millions of dollars.

And this increase is here to stay. While it's unlikely that Schwab will be able to maintain its net interest income's current growth pace, as long as rates remain near their current points, interest income itself should continue to roll in at its present levels.

2. Schwab still has plenty of liquidity

Most financial stocks were upended following the collapse of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank in early March, but Schwab shares were hit particularly hard. The market broadly presumed its customer base and asset base were much like Silicon Valley Bank's, which could have forced the brokerage house to liquidate securities at a big loss to cover a wave of withdrawals.

Now we know the panic wasn't merited. While Schwab's total asset base did contract since the end of last year, it didn't shrink by much. Notably, it's still got $155.8 billion in highly marketable available-for-sale securities. That's a marked decline from the previous quarter's comparison of $196.6 billion, but it's still more than enough to cover the company's immediate liquidity needs. Its held-to-maturity securities can also be sold if absolutely necessary, although that's typically a last-resort option.

Balance sheet screenshot showing that Charles Schwab isn't facing the liquidity crisis many investors feared it would in the wake of SVB's collapse.

Image source: Charles Schwab Corp. Figures are in millions of dollars.

Moreover, with the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse now subsiding, Schwab can safely begin re-optimizing its asset mix.

3. Still collecting management fees

Finally, while much recent attention has been given to liquidity concerns and slumping trading revenue, investors might be missing a key nuance about Charles Schwab: It doesn't rely on stock (or bond) trading as a major profit center. It serves a huge crowd of investors that love and own mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that generate fee income regardless of how they're performing and regardless of how stoked others are about buying and selling stocks.

The specifics: During the first quarter of this year, Schwab collected a little over $1.1 billion in asset management and administration fees. That's up slightly year over year despite the fact that the broad market has been down since, and -- let's face it -- much less compelling to be in.

Balance sheet screenshot showing that Schwab's asset management fees continue to grow despite a lackluster market environment.

Image source: Charles Schwab Corp. Figures are in millions of dollars.

Sure, Schwab would like its TD Ameritrade property to be driving more trading revenue rather then less. It was never the company's biggest business, though, and even then, trading revenue was only down 7% year over year last quarter. Given the circumstances, that's a relative victory.

More to like than not

Is this report everything it could be? Of course not. The brokerage/bank's available-for-sale assets are (or at least were) under a bit of pressure, even if that pressure is letting up now. It's also not clear when TD Ameritrade's customers' interest in trading will be fully rekindled. Charles Schwab has also suspended its stock-buyback efforts. These aren't details to ignore.

On balance, however, there's much more to like than to dislike about the company's first-quarter results. Chief among the details to appreciate is the fact that these strong results can be readily repeated. Interest income is recurring revenue. Asset management fees are also recurring revenue. Heck, even trading commissions are somewhat reliable revenue, although they slowed down a bit last quarter.

Take the hint. Charles Schwab's solid first quarter is a pretty good indication of what to expect for the remainder of the year and beyond, even if the market and the global economy simply tread water for a while.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Charles Schwab Stock Quote
Charles Schwab
SCHW
$54.00 (-2.79%) $-1.55

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Generic Downward stock3
Why Shares of Charles Schwab Got Crushed in March
 033123-schwab-net-interest-income
3 Reasons to Buy Schwab Stock While It's Down 37%
 Getty - lower risk diversification safety
Here's Why Schwab Stock Looks Like a Steal Right Now
 Person at their computer, smiling.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
 Person stocks 7
Despite Massive Unrealized Bond Losses, Here Are 2 Reasons I'm Far Less Worried About Charles Schwab

Our Most Popular Articles

Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
The Fed Is Now Modeling a Recession: 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
warren buffett buys dividend stocks
1 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Down 46% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
amazon stock could soar
Amazon Stock Could Soar 31%, According to Wall Street
two people sitting at a table reviewing paperwork
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 of the Worst Mistakes You Can Make Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services