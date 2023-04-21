Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Best Chip Stock to Buy Now: ASML vs. TSM vs. Lam Research

By Jose Najarro – Apr 21, 2023 at 9:44AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Semiconductor manufacturing and equipment makers could benefit dramatically from current subsidies, but which semiconductor stock is the best buy?

After recent earnings, which is the best buy: ASML Holdings (ASML 1.60%), Lam Research (LRCX -0.43%), or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM -1.84%)? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of April 20, 2023. The video was published on April 21, 2023.

Jose Najarro has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Lam Research, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$87.64 (-1.84%) $-1.65
ASML Stock Quote
ASML
ASML
$633.57 (1.60%) $9.97
Lam Research Stock Quote
Lam Research
LRCX
$524.27 (-0.43%) $-2.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

tsmc-fab16-nanjing
Where Will TSMC Stock Be In 1 Year?
 People in a factory assembling semiconductor components.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Rallied Thursday Morning
 Person looking at a computer screen worried
Taiwan Semiconductor Just Issued a Warning to Apple Shareholders
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-04-15T235804.569
PC Unit Sales Plunge in Q1, and TSMC Feels the Effects
 microchip technology computer chip data processing
How Investors Should React to Warren Buffett's Sale of Taiwan Semiconductor Stock

Our Most Popular Articles

Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
The Fed Is Now Modeling a Recession: 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
amazon stock could soar
Amazon Stock Could Soar 31%, According to Wall Street
A family reviewing financial results with an advisor.
2 Unstoppable Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying Right Now
warren buffett buys dividend stocks
1 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Down 46% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services