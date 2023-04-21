Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Lion Electric Was a Beast of a Stock This Week

By Eric Volkman – Apr 21, 2023 at 5:13PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors cheered the inauguration of the electric bus maker's new plant and are clearly looking forward to its next earnings release.

What happened

The Lion Electric Company's (LEV -1.37%) stock was as mighty as its namesake animal this week.

From last Friday's close, the Canadian electric bus maker's share price accelerated to a nearly 23% gain across the following five trading days, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Some fresh production news from the company had investors roaring, and they were also clearly eager about an upcoming earnings release.

So what

Lion Electric kicked off this week in style, officially inaugurating a new battery factory on Monday. This 175,000 square foot facility is located in the Quebec municipality of Mirabel. Batteries produced at Mirabel will be used to power the specialty electric vehicles (EVs) produced by the company in its two manufacturing plants, one of which also sits in Quebec (in the city of Saint-Jérôme) and one that's located in Joliet, Illinois.

Although the inauguration garnered some positive publicity for Lion Electric, the company has actually been making batteries at the facility since late 2022. The final certification of the first battery pack model is slated to occur by the end of June, Lion Electric said.

The company quoted its CEO and founder Marc Bédard as saying that the factory's inauguration "celebrates the culmination of several years of efforts that now allow us to control the manufacturing and integration of one of the fundamental components in the production of electric vehicles and the electrification of transportation -- namely the battery."

Now what

The following day, Lion Electric scheduled its next earnings release. The company will publish its first-quarter results before market open on Tuesday, May 9. According to data compiled by Yahoo!, the few analysts tracking the company's stock are expecting it to post a net loss of $0.10 per share, on revenue of just under $52.4 million.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Lion Electric Stock Quote
Lion Electric
LEV
$2.16 (-1.37%) $0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

White bus in a parking lot with stenciled words Electric Bus.
Why Lion Electric Stock Roared Ahead 20% Today
 Roaring lion
Why Lion Electric Stock Leaped 7% Today

Our Most Popular Articles

A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
1 Unstoppable Stock With 1,127% Upside, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
76% of Warren Buffett's $344 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks
warren buffett buys dividend stocks
1 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Down 46% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
artificial intelligence AI investing algorithms
Alphabet Just Made a Huge Move in the Race to Dominate Artificial Intelligence

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services