This Stock Could 10x in a Decade

We know ride-sharing is big business, but it hasn't been particularly profitable because of the cost of drivers. But if drivers weren't needed in autonomous vehicles, this could be an amazing business and General Motors (GM 0.03%) is actually leading the way. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why GM has a massive upside in autonomous ride-sharing.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.