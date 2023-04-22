Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This Stock Could 10x in a Decade

By Travis Hoium – Apr 22, 2023 at 7:00AM

If ride-sharing becomes autonomous, this company will be a massive winner.

We know ride-sharing is big business, but it hasn't been particularly profitable because of the cost of drivers. But if drivers weren't needed in autonomous vehicles, this could be an amazing business and General Motors (GM 0.03%) is actually leading the way. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights why GM has a massive upside in autonomous ride-sharing. 

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

General Motors Stock Quote
General Motors
GM
$33.55 (0.03%) $0.01
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$165.08 (1.28%) $2.09
Uber Technologies Stock Quote
Uber Technologies
UBER
$30.83 (-2.13%) $0.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

