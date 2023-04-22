This Week in AI: Big Tech Developments From Meta, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
Amazon's AWS has announced numerous new AI services that investors might enjoy.
It can be difficult to keep up with big tech companies and their artificial intelligence (AI) developments. That is why, in this video, I talk about some of the hottest AI releases from Amazon (AMZN 3.03%), Alphabet (GOOG 0.01%) (GOOGL 0.11%), Microsoft (MSFT -0.12%), and Meta Platforms (META -0.08%). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of April 21, 2023. The video was published on April 21, 2023.
John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.