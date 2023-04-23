Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

AI Server Boom Fuels Semiconductor Memory Market Growth

By Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein – Apr 23, 2023 at 10:33AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The AI boom may significantly boost the memory market as it demands specialized memory solutions.

Explore the soaring demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) driven by the AI server boom. Discover top semiconductor stocks poised to benefit from this market growth. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of April 20, 2023. The video was published on April 23, 2023.

Billy Duberstein has positions in Micron Technology. Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Micron Technology Stock Quote
Micron Technology
MU
$61.13 (-0.54%) $0.33
Samsung Electronics Stock Quote
Samsung Electronics
SSNL.F
$40.06 (-29.70%) $-16.92

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

artificial intelligence getty 6.28.17
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-04-15T221823.137
Samsung's Shift in Strategy: A Game Changer for Micron Stock Investors?
 RAM DRAM semiconductor chip manufacturing (3)
The Worst May Be Over for Micron, But Pandemic-Era Profits Aren't Coming Back
 GettyImages-1220395930
Samsung Cuts Memory Production, and It's a Huge Win for Micron
 A series of graphics computer chips with fans spinning in multiple colours
2 Growth Stocks Down 35% and 78% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Our Most Popular Articles

social security options highway sign fork in the road
Joe Biden Wants to Make This Big Social Security Change -- and Most Americans Could Be on Board With It
Joe Biden WH Photo East Room Deliver Remarks Adam Schultz
How Big Was Joe Biden's Social Security Check in 2022? Take a Look.
Social Security Benefits Application Retirement Income Getty
Statistically Speaking, These Are the 3 Best Ages to Claim Social Security Benefits
Two people giving high five
Want $5,100 in Dividend Income? Invest $50,000 in These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services