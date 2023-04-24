If Airbnb Does This, It Would Be a Huge Warning Sign

Few tech platforms have seen the stratospheric rise to profitability as Airbnb (ABNB -2.45%). The company has gone from money-loser to cash-cow status in just a few years, and now has billions of dollars -- and growing -- in the bank. However, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall are very focused on what management does with that cash; they explain what they think investors need to watch for in this video.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 11, 2023. The video was published on April 24, 2023.