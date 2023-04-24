Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
If Airbnb Does This, It Would Be a Huge Warning Sign

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Apr 24, 2023 at 5:02AM

Investors should pay close attention to what management does with this one thing.

Few tech platforms have seen the stratospheric rise to profitability as Airbnb (ABNB -2.45%). The company has gone from money-loser to cash-cow status in just a few years, and now has billions of dollars -- and growing -- in the bank. However, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall are very focused on what management does with that cash; they explain what they think investors need to watch for in this video. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 11, 2023. The video was published on April 24, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Airbnb. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

