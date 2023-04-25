Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Arbutus Biopharma Stock Is Sinking Today

By Keith Speights – Apr 25, 2023 at 11:50AM

Key Points

  • The FDA has placed a clinical hold on AB-101, Arbutus' experimental chronic hepatitis B virus therapy.
  • Arbutus had hoped to advance AB-101 into early-stage testing and report initial data on it later this year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

After a strong start to 2023, the virology-focused biopharma company has hit a regulatory speed bump.

What happened

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -12.28%) were trading down by 12.6% as of 11:04 a.m. ET Tuesday. The decline came after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had placed a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AB-101, its experimental chronic hepatitis B virus therapy.

So what

It's unknown at this point exactly why the FDA placed the clinical hold on AB-101. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said that the FDA indicated that it would send an official letter with more details within 30 days.

The company had hoped to advance the oral PD-L1 inhibitor into phase 1 clinical testing quickly enough to report initial data on it in the second half of 2023. Arbutus said it no longer expects to meet that timeline.

This FDA decision put a speed bump in Arbutus' path after what had up until that point been a great year. The biotech stock was up 24% year to date prior to Tuesday's announcement.

Arbutus presented positive preclinical data for experimental COVID-19 therapy AB-343 at the International Conference on Antiviral Research in March. It also dosed the first patient in a phase 1 study evaluating AB-161, an experimental oral therapy that holds the potential to provide a functional cure for patients infected by the hepatitis B virus.

Now what

There should be plenty of developments for investors to watch with Arbutus in the coming months. The company expects to report data from its phase 1 study of AB-161 in the second half of 2023. It also plans to announce preliminary results from a phase 2a study evaluating AB-729, a nucleoside/nucleotide analog therapy, and Vaccitech's VTP-300 in treating hepatitis B virus in the second half of the year as well.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Quote
Arbutus Biopharma
ABUS
$2.54 (-12.28%) $0.35

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Scientists in a lab
What's the Outlook for Arbutus Biopharma?
 smart-investor-buying-stocks-getty
Why Arbutus Biopharma Is Rocketing Higher Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 31
The Fed Says a Recession Is Coming: History Says the Stock Market Will Do This Next
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Safely Turn $325,000 Into $1 Million by 2033
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
47% of Warren Buffett's More Than $6.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income Comes From These 3 Stocks
Lady shopping for a car is frustrated seeing the window sticker price information.
The U.S. Government Just Picked 4 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Win

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services