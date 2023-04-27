Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is TSMC Signaling a Slowdown in the Semiconductor Market?

By Brett Schafer – Apr 27, 2023 at 5:20AM

Key Points

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was at the low end of its Q1 guidance.
  • TSMC is seeing slowdowns across all of its customer channels.
  • Over the long term, demand for semiconductors is forecast to rise.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

2023 could end up being a down year for computer chip sales.

One of the most important companies in the world -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM -0.05%), aka TSMC -- reported its first-quarter earnings last week. The largest manufacturer of computer chips with a growing monopoly on advanced semiconductor nodes saw stable margins to start 2023 but a decline in revenue, which caused investors to sell off shares. As of this writing, TSMC is trading down almost 10% in the past month. 

TSMC's guidance for the rest of the year is not optimistic, either. What does this say about the entire semiconductor industry? Should investors be wary of these stocks right now? Let's investigate.

TSMC saw a Q1 earnings slowdown

In Q1, TSMC's revenue came in at $16.7 billion, which was the low end of its previous guidance of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion. This was down 4.8% from the fourth quarter of 2022 and 16.1% year over year, caused by major slowdowns happening in the PC and smartphone markets compared to 2021 and 2022. Declining revenue not only hurts TSMC but also its customer base, which includes gigantic companies like Apple and Nvidia

Investors likely took solace in the fact that TSMC's profit margins held steady at 45% this quarter. Margins this high are impressive for any company, but especially a manufacturer of physical goods like TSMC. I have doubts these high margins are sustainable, though. TSMC is investing tens of billions of dollars right now to build new factories outside of Asia in places like North America and Europe. This will lessen TSMC's dependence on its Taiwan home market, which is facing a growing threat of an invasion from neighboring China. The downside of this geographic diversification is that -- at least right now -- building factories outside of Taiwan is upwards of five times more expensive. Once these factories become operational and the costs flow through TSMC's income statement, it is likely that TSMC's profit margins will decline.

Weak automotive, booming AI

Automotive revenue was the one highlight in TSMC's Q1 earnings, up 5% quarter over quarter while its other divisions saw major revenue declines. Smartphone revenue was especially weak, with revenue down a sharp 27% quarter over quarter. However, TSMC's management is guiding for weakness in its automotive segment along with the rest of its business during the second half of 2023. Investors have been betting that demand for automobile chips will rise due to the transition to electric vehicles and self-driving cars, which generally use more semiconductors than traditional vehicles. So far, this thesis is proving to be more of a narrative than what is actually happening.

Even though semiconductor demand is projected to more than double this decade to $1 trillion in annual revenue, 2023 is shaping up to be a down year. The only saving grace may be the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which is powered by advanced semiconductors. In Q2 2023 (the quarter we are currently in), TSMC is guiding for revenue to be $15.2 billion to $16 billion, which is a sequential slowdown of 6.7% from Q1. Exclude the boom in demand for AI computer chips, and I bet this would look a lot worse. Again, this is bad news not just for TSMC but other semiconductor manufacturers and major TSMC customers, which are some of the largest companies in the world.

Take the long view on TSMC

The semiconductor market is cyclical, going through boom and bust cycles. Investors in semiconductor stocks like TSMC should be ready for a 2023 bust after the boom years of 2020 to 2022. This could cause semiconductor stocks to fall over the next few quarters and produce a headwind for global economic growth.

But smart investors know that over the long term (10-plus years, in this case), demand for semiconductors is set to rise. As long as other companies want chips to power smartphones, the cloud, AI tools, and electric vehicles, there will be a growing demand for semiconductors. This will benefit companies like TSMC (and therefore their stock prices) over the long term as well. 

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$82.25 (-0.05%) $0.04

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Jose Najarro - 2023-04-21T013114.452
Best Chip Stock to Buy Now: ASML vs. TSM vs. Lam Research
 tsmc-fab16-nanjing
Where Will TSMC Stock Be In 1 Year?
 People in a factory assembling semiconductor components.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Rallied Thursday Morning
 Person looking at a computer screen worried
Taiwan Semiconductor Just Issued a Warning to Apple Shareholders
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-04-15T235804.569
PC Unit Sales Plunge in Q1, and TSMC Feels the Effects

Our Most Popular Articles

Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Warren Buffett
The Fed Now Expects a Recession: 1 Warren Buffett ETF to Buy Hand Over Fist
Dividend growth hundred dollar bills arrow up
This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver Supercharged Growth
GettyImages-165180102
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Before It Skyrockets

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services