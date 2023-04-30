Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Before Buying Devon Energy, Check Out This Higher-Growth Oil Stock

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Apr 29, 2023 at 11:21PM

Devon could be growth-challenged in the future and its dividend is likely to fall. Hess is poised for rapid cash flow growth.

Oil producer Devon Energy (DVN 2.26%) is getting a lot of hype, with shares down and the dividend yield up. And while it's a solid business, it's probably not the best choice for total returns going forward. Instead, investors should look at Hess (HES 2.53%), says Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe. He explains why (and what ExxonMobil (XOM 1.29%) has to do with it) with fellow Fool Jason Hall in this video. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 25, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

