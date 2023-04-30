Before Buying Devon Energy, Check Out This Higher-Growth Oil Stock

Oil producer Devon Energy (DVN 2.26%) is getting a lot of hype, with shares down and the dividend yield up. And while it's a solid business, it's probably not the best choice for total returns going forward. Instead, investors should look at Hess (HES 2.53%), says Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe. He explains why (and what ExxonMobil (XOM 1.29%) has to do with it) with fellow Fool Jason Hall in this video.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 25, 2023. The video was published on April 30, 2023.