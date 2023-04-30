Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Before You Buy VICI Properties: Here's a Net-Lease REIT Stock I'd Buy First

By Reuben Gregg Brewer – Apr 29, 2023 at 11:27PM

Key Points

  • VICI Properties owns casinos, which are massive properties that house more than just casinos.
  • W.P. Carey has a diversified portfolio including industrial, warehouse, office, retail, and self-storage assets.
  • Both use the net-lease approach, but W.P. Carey is a better foundational investment.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Gaming REIT VICI uses the net-lease approach, but it lacks the diversification that you'll get from W.P. Carey.

VICI Properties (VICI 1.95%) is a relatively young real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning casino assets. W.P. Carey (WPC 0.99%) is a much older REIT that actually helped to popularize the net-lease business model that backs VICI's business approach. There's a lot to like about VICI, but if you are looking for a diversified REIT, it doesn't hold a candle to W.P. Carey. Here's why.

The net lease

W.P. Carey and VICI both make use of net leases. This means that the lessees of their largely single-tenant properties are responsible for most property-level operating costs. Often net-lease deals are akin to financing arrangements in which the seller turns around and signs a long-term lease with the REIT for the property. The end goal is really to raise capital via the sale but to retain as much control as possible over a vital business asset. 

A person with the word risk and a bag of money balanced in front of them on a simple balance with an umbrella over the whole.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's good for the seller/new tenant and for the buyer. Clearly, the seller gets cash it can use for other purposes, like growth-oriented capital spending or debt reduction. The net-lease REIT, meanwhile, gets a long-term tenant and a property that doesn't cost much to own. Today's high inflation rates, for example, fall mostly onto the tenant, which has to handle the increasing property-level costs for things like maintenance. All in all, this is as close to a win/win as you can probably expect to get.

VICI, with a 4.7% dividend yield, as noted, uses this approach with casinos. W.P. Carey, with a 5.8% yield, takes a much broader approach with its portfolio. For investors looking for a REIT that can be a foundational holding in their portfolio, W.P. Carey will likely be a better fit. And that has nothing to do with the REIT's higher dividend yield.

Spreading things around

There's nothing exactly wrong with VICI or its casino focus. It owns 50 casinos, with roughly 47% of its rent coming from Las Vegas, a premier destination gambling market. The rest of its rent largely comes from regional casinos. The average remaining lease term is downright incredible at roughly 42 years. It also counts some of the biggest casino operators as tenants. As far as the gambling business goes, VICI is a prime player.

The problem is that it only owns casinos. Some might argue that VICI's properties house gambling, retail, restaurant, convention, entertainment, and hotel businesses, suggesting that the REIT is diversified well beyond casinos. That's a very generous view, since without the gambling piece, the other businesses probably wouldn't be very attractive to consumers. And then there's the not-so-subtle fact that VICI only has 11 tenants. VICI is a perfectly fine casino REIT, but investors need to go in understanding that it is a niche and highly focused investment. That may change over time, but don't underestimate the risk that poses.

At the other end of the spectrum is W.P. Carey. This net-lease REIT generates roughly 27% of rents from industrial assets, 24% from warehouses, 17% from offices, 17% from retail, and 4% from self-storage. A fairly large "other" category (11% of rents) rounds things up to 100% and includes assets like hotels. In addition to this, W.P. Carey gets about a third of its rents from Europe. It is easily one of the most diversified REITs you can buy.

Meanwhile, it has over 1,440 properties with more than 390 tenants. The average remaining lease term is around 10.8 years, which is actually pretty solid in the net-lease world even though it falls woefully behind VICI's figure. If you are looking for one REIT to add to your portfolio, W.P. Carey is likely to be a better risk/reward option than VICI. 

Backing that up is the fact that W.P. Carey has increased its dividend every single year since its initial public offering (IPO). In fairness, VICI can claim that too. But W.P. Carey IPOed in 1998, and VICI came public in 2018. It is entirely possible, especially given the long remaining lease term, that VICI will eventually build a dividend record like that of W.P. Carey, but at this point, only W.P. Carey has proven itself through multiple business cycles.

Go ahead, but go in knowing

This isn't meant to suggest that VICI is a bad REIT; that doesn't appear to be true given the company's performance so far. The problem is that it is a young REIT with a very limited property focus. That's not a foundational type of investment. W.P. Carey's portfolio, diversified by property type and geography, along with its long history of success, is the kind of REIT you can count on to provide a solid foundation. Buy VICI if you want, but make sure you understand what you are buying. For most dividend investors, W.P. Carey offers a much better balance between risk and reward. 

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties and W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vici Properties Stock Quote
Vici Properties
VICI
$33.94 (1.95%) $0.65
W. P. Carey Stock Quote
W. P. Carey
WPC
$74.20 (0.99%) $0.73

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Vici Properties.pdf
1 Dividend Stock to Double Up On Right Now
 stock market investor person looking at smartphone and laptop
Is Vici Properties Stock a Buy?
 woman at slot machine gambling
Better Buy: Vici Properties or EPR Properties?
 21_05_24 Five people at a casino table with an employee dealing cards _GettyImages-185118796
Before You Buy VICI: Here's an REIT Stock I'd Buy First
 A person measuring a chart showing growth.
3 Premium Dividend Stocks to Buy for Years of Passive Income

Our Most Popular Articles

A person working on a laptop, overseeing cybersecurity for a large project
1 Growth Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip
Buffett19 TMF
This Warren Buffett ETF Could Make You a Millionaire While Barely Lifting a Finger
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's time to celebrate (30)
Tesla Makes Huge Strategic Decision With Massive Implications for Tesla Stock Investors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services