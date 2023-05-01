Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

JPMorgan Chase Plans to Acquire Most of First Republic's Assets -- Shares Are Rising

By Bram Berkowitz – May 1, 2023 at 10:48AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

First Republic was seized by state banking regulators this morning, which named the FDIC as a receiver.

What happened

Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM 3.06%), the largest bank by assets in the U.S., traded more than 3% higher as of 10:36 a.m. ET today after the bank announced that it would acquire most of the assets from First Republic Bank (FRC -43.30%).

So what

Earlier this morning, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that First Republic, which had lost more than $100 billion of deposits in the first quarter of the year, had been seized by California state banking regulators, which then named the FDIC as a receiver.

The FDIC then announced that JPMorgan would acquire most of the assets from First Republic for $10.6 billion. The deal includes $173 billion of First Republic assets and nearly $30 billion of securities, as well as $92 billion of deposits and $28 billion of Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

The FDIC will provide loss-sharing assistance on the loans including 80% loss coverage on First Republic mortgages for the next seven years and 80% loss coverage on commercial loans for the next five years.

JPMorgan Chase will also repay all of the deposits that 11 large U.S. banks had previously injected into the bank and the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund is projecting a loss of $13 billion as a result of seizing First Republic, which was lower than many expected.

Now what

JPMorgan Chase expects to recognize a one-time gain of $2.6 billion from the deal, but this does not include the $2 billion the bank expects to spend on restructuring charges over the next two years. The bank also expects the acquisition to boost the bank's annual profits by $500 million.

Ultimately, First Republic had been leaking deposits and didn't really have many viable options, so it's good for the overall market and banking sector to see a resolution. 

The deal should also benefit JPMorgan, largely because of the relationships and wealth management franchise that comes with First Republic and that will be beneficial on more of a long-term basis.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

JPMorgan Chase Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase
JPM
$142.47 (3.06%) $4.23
First Republic Bank Stock Quote
First Republic Bank
FRC
$3.51 (-43.30%) $-2.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Bank Vault GettyImages-506705442
JPMorgan Chase Buys First Republic After FDIC Seizure: Is the Banking Crisis Over?
 People looking over papers
Which Large Bank's Deposit Base Performed the Best During the Banking Crisis?
 Happy man
Here's Why Investors Loved JPMorgan Chase's Earnings
 Person looking through binoculars
JPMorgan Chase Just Significantly Raised Guidance. Here's What Could Make It Even Better
 Person stocks 4
Banks Had One of Their Most Challenging Quarters Ever. That Didn't Stop JPMorgan Chase From Generating Record Results.

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 90 Years, and It May Signal a Big Move for Stocks
Woman 30s laptop GettyImages-1418471348
Why I Refuse to Chase the Maximum Social Security Benefit
SoFi
Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings Report
Older woman laptop serious GettyImages-1408920944
Social Security Cuts May Be Coming. If You Do This, You Won't Have to Worry About Them

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services