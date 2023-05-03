Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Estee Lauder Stock Was Sliding Today

By Jeremy Bowman – May 3, 2023 at 3:02PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of the cosmetics giant fell after it slashed its full-year guidance.

What happened

Shares of Estee Lauder (EL -15.46%), the global cosmetics giant, were sliding today after the company cut its guidance for 2023 due to a weak recovery in Asia.

As of 12:02 p.m. ET, the stock was down 16.1%.

A person putting on skin cream.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Estee Lauder, the parent of brands like MAC, La Mer, and Clinique, had thrived during the pandemic in part due to strong sales of its skin care products in Asia.

However, the company has struggled more recently due to lockdowns and slow consumer demand in China and now challenges in the Asia travel retail market.

In the fiscal third quarter, revenue fell 12% to $3.75 billion, which still topped estimates at $3.71 billion.

Organic sales, which had a negative impact from currency translation, were down 8% in the quarter due to pressure in the Asia travel retail market.

The company also blamed weakness in the Asia travel market for a 24% decline in sales in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Further down the income statement, gross margin fell sharply due to those headwinds, declining from 76.6% to 69.1%, and operating income plunged 60% to $297 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were down 74% to $0.47, missing the consensus at $0.51.

CEO Fabrizio Freda said,

In the context of a quarter which we anticipated to be challenging, we are pleased to have delivered the high-end of our outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Our developed and emerging markets grew strongly and exceeded our expectations to offset an even slower-than-expected recovery in Asia travel retail.

Now what

For the fourth quarter, Estee Lauder expects organic revenue growth to return but said it would still see headwinds from the Asia travel retail market. 

For the full year, it lowered its revenue-growth guidance to a decline of 10% to 12%, compared to a previous forecast of a 5% to 7% decline, reflecting the slow recovery in the Asia travel retail market.

It also slashed its adjusted earnings per-share forecast of $3.29 to $3.39, down from a previous range of $4.87 to $5.02. 

While the profit cut is due to temporary headwinds, it's clear why the cosmetics stock is down double digits on the news, as it was already expensive coming into today's report. 

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Quote
Estée Lauder Companies
EL
$207.32 (-15.46%) $-37.90

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

woman putting on makeup
Why Estée Lauder Stock Lost 12% in February
 investor sitting at a desk
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Estée Lauder a Buy?
 featured-transcript-logo
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 21_11_08 A person putting on makeup _GettyImages-1146735618
Why Estée Lauder Stock Fell 12.5% at the Open Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 3
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $3 Trillion by 2030 (Besides Apple)
person buying a stock while using a computer and a tablet
Alphabet Just Gave Investors 191 Million Reasons to Buy Its Stock
crashing arrow
Why Icahn Enterprises LP Is Plunging Again Today
Buffett22 TMF
Worried About a Recession? Here's Warren Buffett's Best Advice

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services