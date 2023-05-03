Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why ImmunoGen Stock Is Soaring Wednesday

By Jim Halley – May 3, 2023 at 11:53AM

Key Points

  • The company said it anticipates asking for full approval of Elahere from the FDA.
  • The drug was granted accelerated approval in November to treat advanced ovarian cancer.
  • Nearly 14,000 women in the U.S. are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company released trial data on its lead therapy, Elahere, designed to treat ovarian cancer.

What happened

Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) were up by 139% Wednesday morning after the company announced positive trial data concerning an ovarian cancer drug the company has in its pipeline. The biotech stock is up more than 151% this year.

So what

ImmunoGen specializes in antibody-drug conjugates to fight cancer. On Wednesday, the company announced that its lead therapy candidate, Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine), fared well in its phase 3 confirmatory trial, compared to platinum-based chemotherapy, to treat patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have received prior chemotherapy. ImmunoGen said it now plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the U.S., as well as a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe, for full approval for the drug, which received accelerated approval to treat advanced ovarian cancer last November. One key data point from the trial was that Elahere's objective response rate (ORR) was 42.3% with 12 complete responses, compared to a 15.9% ORR with no complete responses for study participants who had platinum-based chemotherapy.

Now what

If Elhaere receives full approval, that will accelerate sales from the company's first independently developed therapy. In the first quarter, ending March 31, the company reported revenue of $49.9 million, $29.5 million of which was from Elahere sales in its first full quarter since its launch. The company lost $41 million. Elahere's sales could be the engine that helps the company develop the rest of its pipeline, which includes three other oncology therapies: pivekimab sunirine; IMGC936; and IMGN151. The stock had already risen last week after the company announced first-quarter earnings and 2023 guidance to say it expected to make between $45 million and $50 million this year in revenue, even without Elahere revenue. The drug has a big potential target market as the American Cancer Society estimates that 19,710 women will be diagnosed with the disease this year in the U.S. and 13,270 U.S. women will die from the disease in 2023.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

ImmunoGen Stock Quote
ImmunoGen
IMGN

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Adaptimmunenew
Why Shares of ImmunoGen Jumped Friday
 featured-transcript-logo
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 doctor consults with patient
Is ImmunoGen Stock a Bargain After Dropping 39%?
 featured-transcript-logo
ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 3
Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $3 Trillion by 2030 (Besides Apple)
Buffett22 TMF
Worried About a Recession? Here's Warren Buffett's Best Advice
NYSE Wall Street Trading New York Financial Stock Market Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Magnificent Buys in May
person buying a stock while using a computer and a tablet
Alphabet Just Gave Investors 191 Million Reasons to Buy Its Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services