Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Here's Why Planet Fitness Stock Plummeted Today

By Jon Quast – May 4, 2023 at 2:04PM

Key Points

  • Planet Fitness is growing its membership base, revenue, and profits at an impressive pace but came up short of projections from analysts.
  • Management is backing its previously stated guidance in every regard, which indicates that this quarter's results were right on schedule.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Wall Street is acting surprised by results, but management's not.

What happened

Shares of exercise gym chain Planet Fitness (PLNT) plummeted on Thursday following the release of its latest quarterly financial results. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Planet Fitness stock was down 15% and is now down about 28% from its all-time high, which is a rare decline for this company.

So what

Today, Planet Fitness reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. In Q1, the company generated revenue of $222 million, a 19% year-over-year increase. This strong top-line growth was driven by growth in gym memberships. It ended Q1 with 18.1 million members, up a whopping 1.1 million members since the end of the previous quarter.

Despite the strong Q1 growth, Planet Fitness' revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations. And it fell short of expectations on the bottom line as well. Analysts had hoped the company would have adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share. Instead, the company had adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

According to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Planet Fitness had EPS of $0.27, a 42% year-over-year jump. But it appears this improvement wasn't enough to satisfy the market today.

Now what

In my opinion, the crucial context with Planet Fitness is that management didn't give Q1 financial guidance but rather guidance for the entire year. Q1 results may have underperformed external expectations, but it doesn't appear to have caught management off-guard. To the contrary, management reiterated every facet of its full-year guidance for 2023, suggesting that Q1 results were exactly what it expected.

I'd say Planet Fitness' business is performing just fine, and it's growing on schedule. That said, I could understand if someone believed it was an expensive stock. With today's results and the subsequent drop in stock price, Planet Fitness stock trades at about 55 times trailing earnings, which is pretty pricey for a company only expecting between 13% and 14% top-line growth this year.

Jon Quast has positions in Planet Fitness. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Fitness. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Planet Fitness Stock Quote
Planet Fitness
PLNT

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person exersises on a treadmill at a gym
Where Will Planet Fitness Stock Be in 5 Years?
 featured-transcript-logo
Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 spotting lifter at gym
Is This a Better Fitness Stock Than Peloton in 2023?
 MFM_20230103
You're Thinking About Going to the Gym, but Are You Thinking About Investing in It?
 personal trainer senior retired
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally

Our Most Popular Articles

cleanroom
1 Incredibly Undervalued Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in May
Buffett22 TMF
Worried About a Recession? Here's Warren Buffett's Best Advice
A person sitting at a desk reviewing documents in front of a computer monitor
Why Shopify Stock Roared Higher on Thursday
senior citizen relaxing at pier
The Best Argument for Claiming Social Security at Age 65

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services