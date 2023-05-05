Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Cloudflare Stock Rallied Friday Morning

By Danny Vena – May 5, 2023 at 1:11PM

Key Points

  • After Cloudflare's plunge late last week, one analyst believes it's no longer time to sell.
  • The company's slowing growth and tepid forecast sent investors running for the exits.
  • A more modest valuation makes the stock a bit more appealing, in the analyst's view.

The cloud computing specialist got a little love from Wall Street (emphasis on "a little").

What happened

Shares of Cloudflare (NET 7.23%) were trading sharply higher on Friday, climbing as much as 8.2%. As of 12:47 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 8%.

Overall, the market was higher, which no doubt provided fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some less bearish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.

So what

Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci upgraded Cloudflare to neutral (hold) from sell, while simultaneously assigning a price target of $7. That suggests the stock still has downside of as much as 82% compared to Thursday's closing price. This analyst is the most bearish among his Wall Street peers, as the stock has a consensus price target of $55, so his view should be considered in that context. 

The upgrade comes on the heels of the company's disappointing financial report and precipitous fall late last week, as the stock plunged more than 20% in a single day.

DiFucci opined that unreasonably high expectations, the soft economy, and a rich valuation resulted in a perfect storm when Cloudflare reported slowing growth and issued tepid guidance. As a result of a more modest multiple and more achievable forecast, DiFucci believes the "risk/reward as more balanced at the current stock price," according to The Fly. 

Now what

The analyst may well be on to something. While his near-term price target seems extreme, his view that the combination of high expectations and lofty valuation conspired to take down the stock is on the money.

Even after its significant reset of late last week, Cloudflare is still selling for 14 times sales, when a reasonable price-to-sales ratio is between 1 and 2. While investors may be willing to pay a hefty premium for a company that's firing on all cylinders, the dramatic slowdown in revenue growth and weak forecast made shareholders reconsider just how much of a premium they were willing to pay.

The stock could have further to fall, particularly given the current economic backdrop. That said, for those with a cast-iron constitution and a three- to five-year outlook, Cloudflare stock is beginning to look much more appealing.

Danny Vena has positions in Cloudflare. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

