Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Zebra Technologies Stock Flopped This Week

By Eric Volkman – May 5, 2023 at 5:44PM

Key Points

  • The company had a forgettable stretch on the exchange after releasing quarterly earnings.
  • While it beat on both revenue and earnings, it disappointed investors with cuts to full-year guidance.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A disappointing quarter and a raft of analyst price-target cuts made for an unhappy combination.

What happened

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA 3.32%) was hardly the most impressive animal on the stock exchange this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's share price slid by nearly 5% during the period. The finger of blame can be pointed squarely at its first-quarter earnings report. 

So what

Zebra edged past analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines in said quarter, the figures for which it published on Tuesday. That wasn't the problem, however.

As investors typically look forward with stocks instead of gazing into the past, they were concerned more with the retail tech company's guidance.

Uncomfortably for them, Zebra reduced its outlook for the full year; it now anticipated a single-digit decline in net sales compared to 2022. Previously, it was guiding for a modest drop at best, if not a slight increase. Worse, it shaved at least $100 million off its forecast for annual free cash flow (FCF).

Now what

Analysts were quick to pounce on this, with a clutch of them reducing their price targets on Zebra stock in the wake of the earnings report.

One of the more aggressive reducers was Atlantic Equities' Richard Radbourne, who sliced $64 off his target to reach a new fair value estimation of $350 per share. His peer James Ricchiuti of Needham & Company also took out a pair of scissors, reducing his level to $340 from the preceding $385.

This doesn't mean that the prognosticators following the stock have become generally bearish on its potential, however. Both Radbourne and Ricchiuti, in addition to most of the post-earnings target cutters, maintained their equivalents of a buy recommendation on the shares.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zebra Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Zebra Technologies Stock Quote
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA
$273.80 (3.32%) $8.80

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Zebra with barcode
A Backlog of Different Stripes: Zebra's Hidden Potential
 frustrated investor closes eyes in front of computer
Why Zebra Technologies Stock Dropped Today
 ZBRA supply chain costs slide
Zebra Technologies' Analysis Points to Improved Infrastructure
 Barcode zebra
Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell 16% on Tuesday
 Barcode zebra
Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell 9.8% Today

Our Most Popular Articles

woman sitting in front of computer in office late at night -- working job stress businesswoman
2 Magnificent Vanguard ETFs I Plan to Hold Forever
Buffett13 TMF
89% of Warren Buffett's $347 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Only 11 Stocks
shiba inu
Is It Finally Time to Give Up on Shiba Inu?
Investor 82
This FAANG Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity (Even If We Get a Recession)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services