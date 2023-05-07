This Might Be Warren Buffett's FOMO Stock Sector

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.47%) (BRK.B 1.21%) CEO Warren Buffett has taught us many lessons simply by pointing out his own investing mistakes. Ironically, there's reason to wonder whether he's learned from his own bad bets in the oil patch.

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a look back at Buffett's history in the oil sector and whether his big investments in Chevron (CVX 2.55%) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY 3.39%) will work out better than past bets on ConocoPhillips (COP 3.09%), ExxonMobil (XOM 2.49%), and more.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of May 2, 2023. The video was published on May 7, 2023.