Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Why Upstart and Celsius Soared After Hours Tuesday

By Dan Caplinger – May 9, 2023 at 6:29PM

Key Points

  • Markets moved lower on Tuesday.
  • Upstart Holdings' shares soared after hours following the release of its first-quarter financial report.
  • Investors also liked what they saw from energy drink disruptor Celsius Holdings.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Find out how one beaten-down company and one highflier both gained ground.

The stock market had a tough day on Tuesday, losing ground as investors awaited key inflation data that should come out on Wednesday. The worst drop came for the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.63%), with less extreme declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI -0.17%) and S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.46%).

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

(0.17%)

(57)

S&P 500

(0.46%)

(19)

Nasdaq

(0.63%)

(77)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

There are still many stocks that are far below their best levels in recent years after 2022's bear market, while others have found ways to perform well even under tough conditions.

Upstart Holdings (UPST 5.31%) and Celsius Holdings (CELH 0.21%) both reported their latest financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday, and both saw their share prices move higher. Find out the details you need to know, as well as what may be in store for these popular stocks.

Upstart gets outside support at the right time

Shares of Upstart Holdings soared 45% in after-hours trading Tuesday afternoon. The provider of alternative credit-scoring information reported first-quarter financial results that reflected the tough environment in banking but also showed support for the company's algorithmic approach.

The numbers from Upstart weren't pretty. Revenue plunged 67% year over year to $103 million, as Upstart originated slightly over 84,000 loans totaling just under $1 billion, down 78% from year-ago levels. The company also became unprofitable, with adjusted net losses of $38.7 million, reversing a year-earlier profit and working out to $0.47 per share. Even adjusted pretax operating earnings went negative for the company.

However, Upstart sees things improving in the second quarter. Revenue should recover to $135 million, with adjusted net losses narrowing to about $7 million.

Perhaps most importantly, co-founder/CEO Dave Girouard said that Upstart had secured long-term funding agreements that could deliver more than $2 billion in loans to the Upstart platform in the coming year. With many worried that Upstart would have to carry a rising number of loans on its own balance sheet, news that outside investors remain interested in loans that its platform generates was taken positively. And with Upstart stock still down so far from its highs, some investors are also rooting to see the credit scoring specialist gain some positive momentum.

Celsius powers up

In comparison to Upstart, the 7% rise in Celsius Holdings' stock might seem tame. Yet the energy drink disruptor has a market capitalization almost seven times greater than Upstart's, so the rise after Celsius posted first-quarter results made more money overall for its shareholders.

Celsius continued to see impressive results in the first quarter of 2023. Revenue of $260 million worldwide jumped 95% year over year, with North American sales more than doubling from year-ago levels. Net income soared more than sixfold to $34.4 million, which worked out to $0.40 per share.

Several things are helping Celsius. Increased consumer awareness of the brand has helped drive more interest in its energy drink products. In addition, a key partnership with beverage stock giant PepsiCo has increased availability by making use of Pepsi's distribution system. As a result, Celsius has reached the No. 3 position among energy drink brands in the U.S. market.

Investors and Wall Street analysts alike have been bullish on Celsius for some time. With strong results justifying that optimism, Celsius shares don't have that much further to go before the stock could reach new record highs.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius and Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Upstart Stock Quote
Upstart
UPST
$14.09 (5.31%) $0.71
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$33,561.81 (-0.17%) $-56.88
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$4,119.17 (-0.46%) $-18.95
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$12,179.55 (-0.63%) $-77.36
Celsius Stock Quote
Celsius
CELH
$107.12 (0.21%) $0.23

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Loan discussion GettyImages-482134861
These 2 Fintech Stocks Are Back in the Money
 Stock Trader 2022 a
Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 10 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?
 Loan discussion GettyImages-482134861
Upstart Is Falling, but This Long-Struggling Stock Is on the Rise
 Loan online 2022 GettyImages-1220595235
Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday
 Pharmacy 2022 GettyImages-1325914425
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Fell More Than 35% Tuesday Morning

Our Most Popular Articles

drawing growth of money over time
If You Invested $500 in the S&P 500 Every Month for the Last 20 Years, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
nest with hundred dollar bills saving retirement nest egg
2 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
Smiling business owner hanging open sign on shop door
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock With 112% Upside, According to Wall Street
tesla-stock-280
Tesla Stock: Headed to $280?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services